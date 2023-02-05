Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 10:52PM MST until February 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gust up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, West Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains
Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500
Feet Counties.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 6 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

