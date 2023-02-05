Wind Advisory issued February 5 at 2:44PM MST until February 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gust up to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, West Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above
7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet
Counties
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 6 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.