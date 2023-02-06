Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 4:53AM MST until February 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley-Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County Lakes, Northern Dona Ana County, Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley Counties.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 45 mph expected.

