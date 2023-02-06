Skip to Content
12:43 PM
4:53 AM

Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 4:53AM MST until February 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gust up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley-Lowlands of
the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel-Southwest Desert,
Mimbres Basin, Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County
Lakes, Northern Dona Ana County, Southern Dona Ana County,
Mesilla Valley Counties.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

