Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 4:53AM MST until February 6 at 6:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few tree limbs could be blown down. A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet, East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties.

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gust up to 50 mph expected.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.