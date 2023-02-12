High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 1:00PM CST until February 14 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 90 mph expected
in the mountains. Gusts up to 75 mph on the plains.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eddy County Plains,
Eastern Culberson, Davis, and Davis Mountains Foothills.
* WHEN…From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Monday to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.