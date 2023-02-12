Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 2:07PM MST until February 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during the
mid-afternoon hours. Blowing dust is expected during the
afternoon reducing visibilities down to 5 miles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.