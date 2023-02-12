Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 2:07PM MST until February 14 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,
southwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon Monday to midnight MST
Monday night. For the High Wind Watch, from late Monday night
through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…For the Wind Advisory, travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles. For the High Wind Watch,
damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An extended period of strong and gusty
winds is expected through Wednesday afternoon. On Monday, the
strongest winds will be during the afternoon hours. However, the
strongest winds of the week are expected on Wednesday.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.