Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 2:07PM MST until February 14 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Tularosa Basin. In Texas, Eastern/Central
El Paso County.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during the
mid-afternoon hours. Blowing dust is expected during the
afternoon reducing visibilities down to 5 miles. Gusty winds
continue overnight near the eastern slopes of the Franklin,
Organ and San Andres Mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.