Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 2:13AM MST until February 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
possible.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Eastern slopes of mountains may see
stronger gusts. Winds remain breezy through Monday night.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.