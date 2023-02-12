Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 2:13AM MST until February 14 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

possible.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Central Tularosa Basin, Southern

Tularosa Basin, West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500

Feet, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties. In Texas,

Eastern/Central El Paso County County.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Higher gusts possible along eastern slopes

through Monday night.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.