Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 2:28PM MST until February 14 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest

winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon Monday to midnight MST

Monday night. For the High Wind Watch, from late Monday night

through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…For the Wind Advisory, travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. For the High Wind Watch,

damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread

power outages are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An extended period of strong and gusty

winds is expected through Wednesday afternoon. On Monday, the

strongest winds will be during the afternoon hours. However, the

strongest winds of the week are expected on Wednesday.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.