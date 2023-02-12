Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 2:28PM MST until February 14 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Tularosa Basin. In Texas,

Eastern/Central El Paso County.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during the

mid-afternoon hours. Blowing dust is expected during the

afternoon reducing visibilities down to 5 miles. Gusty winds

continue overnight near the eastern slopes of the Franklin,

Organ and San Andres Mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.