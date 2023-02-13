Skip to Content
February 13
12:40 PM

High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 1:40PM CST until February 16 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eddy County Plains,
Eastern Culberson, Reeves County Plains, Davis, and Davis
Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN…From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to midnight CST
/11 PM MST/ Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

National Weather Service

