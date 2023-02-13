High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 1:58PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Uplands of the

Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains

Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below

7500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 PM MST

Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, now until 3 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds for the higher terrain of

the Gila Region and NM Bootheel will be seen Tuesday night

through early Wednesday morning. Strongest winds for the

Sacramento Mountains will be seen Wednesday morning thru

Wednesday afternoon. There will be occasional reductions in

wind speed, as this is a longer duration event.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.