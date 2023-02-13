High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 3:08AM CST until February 14 at 9:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 45 to 65 mph with gusts up to 95 mph expected

in the Guadalupe Mountains. West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts

up to 75 mph expected in the Davis Mountains, adjacent

foothills, and the Guadalupe Mountain foothills.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eddy County Plains,

Eastern Culberson, Davis, and Davis Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN…From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Monday to 9 PM CST /8 PM MST/

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous

for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.