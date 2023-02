Periods of heavy snow will be possible across the Sacramento Mountains through this evening. This may lead to quick accumulations of 1 to 2″ on mainly grassy and elevated surfaces. Temperatures are near freezing and at 3PM snow was not accumulating on roadways. Nevertheless, a few slick spots may develop along with areas of poor visibility. Slow down if encounter these areas of heavy snow.

