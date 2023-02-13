Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 10:34PM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. For

the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…West winds will be gusty Tuesday

afternoon ahead of the next storm system. Stronger gusts will

be seen on east slopes during this time. There will be a brief

lull Tuesday evening for areas east of the Rio Grande Valley

as a strong cold front impacts areas west of the Continental

Divide. The strongest winds will be seen along the front as it

moves to the east early Wednesday morning.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.