Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 1:58PM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40

mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and

southwest Texas.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. For

the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…West winds will be gusty Tuesday afternoon

ahead of the next storm system. Stronger gusts will be seen on

east slopes during this time. There will be a brief lull Tuesday

evening for areas east of the Rio Grande Valley as a strong cold

front impacts areas west of the Continental Divide. The

strongest winds will be seen along the front as it moves to the

east early Wednesday morning.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.