Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 1:58PM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40
mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest New Mexico and
southwest Texas.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 5 AM MST Wednesday. For
the High Wind Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…West winds will be gusty Tuesday afternoon
ahead of the next storm system. Stronger gusts will be seen on
east slopes during this time. There will be a brief lull Tuesday
evening for areas east of the Rio Grande Valley as a strong cold
front impacts areas west of the Continental Divide. The
strongest winds will be seen along the front as it moves to the
east early Wednesday morning.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.