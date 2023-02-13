Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 3:08AM CST until February 14 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Motorists should exercise caution while driving in the wind advisory area. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Tuesday.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and most of west Texas.

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.