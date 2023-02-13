Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 3:08AM CST until February 14 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and most of west Texas.
* WHEN…From 3 AM CST /2 AM MST/ to 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Motorists should exercise caution while driving in the wind
advisory area. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause
you to lose control of your vehicle.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.