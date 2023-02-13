Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 4:03AM MST until February 13 at 8:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands and the Black Range.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM MST this

evening. For the High Wind Watch, from early Tuesday morning through

Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…For the Wind Advisory, travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. For the High Wind Watch,

damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An extended period of strong and gusty

winds is expected through Wednesday afternoon. On Monday, the

strongest winds will be during the afternoon hours. However,

the strongest winds of the week are expected on Tuesday.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.