Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 4:03AM MST until February 14 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, southwest

winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from noon today to 5 AM MST

Tuesday. For the High Wind Watch, from early Tuesday morning

through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…For the Wind Advisory, travel could be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Possible blowing snow this

evening. For the High Wind Watch, damaging winds could blow

down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An extended period of strong and gusty

winds is expected through Wednesday afternoon. On Monday, the

strongest winds will be during the afternoon hours. However,

the strongest winds of the week are expected on Wednesday.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.