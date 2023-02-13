Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 4:03AM MST until February 14 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Tularosa Basin. In Texas,
Eastern/Central El Paso County.
* WHEN…From noon Monday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust is expected during the afternoon possibly reducing
visibilities below 5 miles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds are expected during the
mid-afternoon hours. Gusty winds continue overnight near the
eastern slopes of the Franklin, Organ and San Andres Mountains.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.