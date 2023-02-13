Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 5:30PM MST until February 13 at 9:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE…West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet and

East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.