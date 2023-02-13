Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 5:30PM MST until February 13 at 9:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 80
mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust
as high as 80 mph.
* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet County.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening
through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very
strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.