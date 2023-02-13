Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 5:30PM MST until February 13 at 9:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 80

mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible. Winds could gust

as high as 80 mph.

* WHERE…Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet County.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM MST this

evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening

through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.