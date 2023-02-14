High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 12:40PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…High mountain terrain of northern Grant, western Sierra,

southern Hidalgo, and northeast Otero Counties in southern New

Mexico.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Blowing and drifting

snow will make travel difficult, and roads may become closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will peak along and directly behind a

cold front early Wednesday morning, and Wednesday afternoon for

the Sacramento Mountains. There will be occasional reductions

in wind speed, as this is a longer duration event.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.