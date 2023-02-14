High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 12:40PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to

40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

* WHEN…Wind Advisory, until midnight MST tonight. High Wind

Warning, from midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will peak along and directly behind a

cold front early Wednesday morning and early afternoon.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.