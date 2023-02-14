High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 2:08PM CST until February 16 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…In New Mexico, Northern Lea and Central Lea Counties.
In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST /11 PM MST/ Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.