High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 2:08PM CST until February 16 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Northern Lea and Central Lea Counties. In Texas, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

