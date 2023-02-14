High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 5:37AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Uplands of the

Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes

Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains

Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below

7500 Feet Counties.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Blowing and drifting snow

will make travel difficult, and roads may become closed.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds for the higher terrain of

the Gila Region and NM Bootheel will be seen Tuesday afternoon

through Wednesday afternoon. Strongest winds for the Sacramento

Mountains will be seen this morning through Wednesday

afternoon. There will be occasional reductions in wind speed, as

this is a longer duration event.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.