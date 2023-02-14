High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 5:37AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range, Uplands of the
Bootheel, Eastern Black Range Foothills, West Slopes
Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet, Sacramento Mountains
Above 7500 Feet and East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below
7500 Feet Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Blowing and drifting snow
will make travel difficult, and roads may become closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds for the higher terrain of
the Gila Region and NM Bootheel will be seen Tuesday afternoon
through Wednesday afternoon. Strongest winds for the Sacramento
Mountains will be seen this morning through Wednesday
afternoon. There will be occasional reductions in wind speed, as
this is a longer duration event.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.