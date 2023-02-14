Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued February 14 at 2:01PM CST until February 15 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* TIMING…Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…8 or extreme.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions may have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.

National Weather Service

