Red Flag Warning issued February 14 at 2:10AM CST until February 15 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Pecos, Terrell, Chinati Mountains, Marfa

Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central

Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower

Brewster County.

* TIMING…Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical for most of the warning area. 8 or extreme

across portions of the Big Bend.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions may have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong

winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase

potential for fire growth.