Red Flag Warning issued February 14 at 2:10AM CST until February 15 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* AFFECTED AREA…Pecos, Terrell, Chinati Mountains, Marfa
Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central
Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower
Brewster County.
* TIMING…Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* RFTI…6 or critical for most of the warning area. 8 or extreme
across portions of the Big Bend.
* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions may have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.