Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Published 1:10 AM

Red Flag Warning issued February 14 at 2:10AM CST until February 15 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* AFFECTED AREA…Pecos, Terrell, Chinati Mountains, Marfa
Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills, Central
Brewster County, Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower
Brewster County.

* TIMING…Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical for most of the warning area. 8 or extreme
across portions of the Big Bend.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions may have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content