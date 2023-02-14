Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 12:40PM MST until February 15 at 12:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southern New Mexico and far west Texas.
* WHEN…Wind Advisory, until midnight MST tonight. High Wind
Warning, from midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will peak along and directly behind a
cold front early Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.