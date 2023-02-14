Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 12:40PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Grant and Hidalgo Counties in southwest New
Mexico.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will peak along and directly behind
a cold front early Wednesday morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

