Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 12:40PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Grant and Hidalgo Counties in southwest New
Mexico.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will peak along and directly behind
a cold front early Wednesday morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.