Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 2:08PM CST until February 14 at 6:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…For the first Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, west

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast New Mexico and southwest and

western Texas.

* WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/

this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 9 AM CST /8

AM MST/ Wednesday to midnight CST /11 PM MST/ Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.