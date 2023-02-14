Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 5:37AM MST until February 15 at 5:00AM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds
30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Most of the lowlands of south central Mexico and far
west Texas.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST
Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will move through early
Wednesday morning bringing chances for the strongest winds.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.