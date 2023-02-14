Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 12:33PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range in northern Grant

and Western Sierra Counties, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500

Feet in Northeast Otero County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow

may significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions will

impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause structural

and tree damage.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.