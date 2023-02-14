Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 9:02PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Gila Highlands/Black Range in northern Grant
and Western Sierra Counties, Sacramento Mountains Above 7500
Feet in Northeast Otero County.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow may significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions
will impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause
structural and tree damage.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.