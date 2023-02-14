Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 12:33PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of Grant, Hidalgo, and Otero Counties and
southern New Mexico.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions may
impact the morning commute. Very strong winds could cause
extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations combined with strong
winds will make driving hazardous along I-10, US-70, and US-180
within the advised area.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.