Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 12:33PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of Grant, Hidalgo, and Otero Counties and

southern New Mexico.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions may

impact the morning commute. Very strong winds could cause

extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations combined with strong

winds will make driving hazardous along I-10, US-70, and US-180

within the advised area.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.