Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 9:02PM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of Grant, Hidalgo, and Otero Counties and
southern New Mexico.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Hazardous conditions may
impact the morning commute. Very strong winds could cause
extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.