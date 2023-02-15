High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 12:00AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

* WHEN…Wind Advisory, until midnight MST tonight. High Wind

Warning, from midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be the strongest just ahead of,

and with the passage of, the cold front over your area.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.