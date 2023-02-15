High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 2:24AM CST until February 16 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph
expected in the mountains and up to 65 mph expected in the
plains.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eddy County Plains,
Eastern Culberson, Reeves County Plains, Davis, and Davis
Mountains Foothills.
* WHEN…Until midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be
hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.