High Wind Warning issued February 15 at 2:24AM CST until February 16 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph

expected in the mountains and up to 65 mph expected in the

plains.

* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Eddy County Plains,

Eastern Culberson, Reeves County Plains, Davis, and Davis

Mountains Foothills.

* WHEN…Until midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be

hazardous for low flying light aircraft.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.