Red Flag Warning issued February 15 at 2:21AM CST until February 15 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* TIMING…This morning through this evening.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 4 percent.

* RFTI…6 or critical, 7-8 or extreme in the Big Bend.

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that
may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions may have the
potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase
potential for fire growth.

