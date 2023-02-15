Red Flag Warning issued February 15 at 2:21AM CST until February 15 at 7:00PM CST by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

* IMPACTS…Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions may have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth.

* RFTI…6 or critical, 7-8 or extreme in the Big Bend.

* WINDS…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.