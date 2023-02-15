Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 12:00AM MST until February 15 at 5:00PM MST by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Grant and Hidalgo Counties in southwest

New Mexico.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will peak along and directly behind

a cold front early Wednesday morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.