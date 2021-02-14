Storm system arrives in Borderland bringing snow & cold

Weather News

The snow is beginning to accumulate here at the @NWSElPaso office. We also have winds of 15 to 25 mph. Not a pleasant morning to be out. Stay at home if you can. #nmwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/FriBrvEkxr — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) February 14, 2021

EL PASO, Texas — Forecasters on Sunday warned that a strong storm system could blanket much of Borderland with snow while pummeling the region with wind chills from strong winds and plummeting temperatures.

Hail followed by snow fell in portions of El Paso early Sunday morning as it began to accumulate, while snow showers were also reported in the Las Cruces area. Winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour were occurring.

Transportation officials said in the Anthony gap area, NM 404 from milepost 0 to 9 and NM 213 from milepost 0 to 6 were already snow packed and icy on Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service said a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect for El Paso and Dona Ana counties, while a Winter Storm Warning was in effect for Hudspeth and Otero counties through Monday morning.

The NWS said several inches of snow were expected in many parts of the Borderland on Sunday - with 6 to 8 inches possible in upper elevations - and that blowing winds could have gusts of up to 35-45 miles per hour.

According to weather service forecasters, below-freezing temperatures will take hold over the region. As a result, people were encouraged to stay home and the city of El Paso opened warming shelters Sunday for the extreme weather.

The weather service said very "cold wind chills" were expected Sunday and Sunday night and that road conditions were expected to quickly deteriorate as snow accumulates through the day on Sunday.

"Gusty winds may lead to blowing snow and whiteout conditions at times. Wind chill values will drop into the single digits to teens Sunday night into Monday morning," the NWS said in an advisory.

For current weather conditions, live Doppler radar, the latest forecast and details of watches and warnings, visit kvia.com/weather.