Flash floods result in submerged cars, rescues across El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- Thunderstorms with torrential rains moved through El Paso Sunday afternoon, triggering flash flooding on city streets that overwhelmed cars and required water rescue efforts in some cases.
Several vehicles became submerged by raging floodwaters near the intersection of McRae and Gateway West near Interstate 10 on the city's east side. The flooding was so intense, authorities indicated, that a woman who became trapped had to rescued at that intersection.
There were reports of flooding in numerous locations across El Paso, with the National Weather Service estimating that more than two inches of rain had fallen in some places. A Flash Flood Warning issued by the weather service was in effect until 5:45 p.m. for El Paso County, and an ABC-7 First Alert warned of the potential for more powerful storms with heavy rain.
RELATED CONTENT:
- Click here for ABC-7 StormTrack Doppler Radar
- Click here for current Weather Warnings & Alerts
- Click here for ABC-7's Traffic Track for road conditions
UPDATE: Flash Flood Warnings continue for El Paso, Dona Ana and Otero counties. ABC-7 viewer Ibeth Perez shared this flooding video on Vista Del Sol in El Paso.— KVIA ABC-7 News (@abc7breaking) July 18, 2021
EP details: https://t.co/Tkdn62ZnhM
Dona Ana, Otero details : https://t.co/z6sh0R8bVu
RADAR: https://t.co/usm2tAtHcw pic.twitter.com/0QaCKhQqEC
Comments