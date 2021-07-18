Flash floods result in submerged cars, rescues across El Paso

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- Thunderstorms with torrential rains moved through El Paso Sunday afternoon, triggering flash flooding on city streets that overwhelmed cars and required water rescue efforts in some cases.

Several vehicles became submerged by raging floodwaters near the intersection of McRae and Gateway West near Interstate 10 on the city's east side. The flooding was so intense, authorities indicated, that a woman who became trapped had to rescued at that intersection.

There were reports of flooding in numerous locations across El Paso, with the National Weather Service estimating that more than two inches of rain had fallen in some places. A Flash Flood Warning issued by the weather service was in effect until 5:45 p.m. for El Paso County, and an ABC-7 First Alert warned of the potential for more powerful storms with heavy rain.

