El Paso storms drop 3 inches of rain; floods close Transmountain, I-10 West at Cotton

EL PASO, Texas -- Thunderstorms dumping heavy rain moved through the El Paso metroplex on Thursday night, triggering flash flooding on city streets that overwhelmed cars and forced closures due to debris.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for El Paso and Dona Ana counties until 11:15 p.m., indicating that up to 3 inches of rain had already fallen in some spots as of 8 p.m.

"There is street flooding across all parts of the city. Stay home or remember to drive to conditions," the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted around 8 p.m.

TxDOT said it had closed Transmountain Road in both directions until further notice due to debris that had washed onto the roadway.

Authorities also shut down Interstate 10 West at Cotton until further notice due to high water that covered the highway. TxDOT said all was being traffic was being forced off at Piedras, Exit 21.

The flooding at those locations followed a particularly strong storm cell that moved over the Fort Bliss area and then to the southwest about 7:30 p.m. and produced half-inch hail and wind gusts of up to 50 miles an hour.

The weather conditions likely triggered a brief power outage that impacted about 1,400 El Paso Electric customers in central El Paso, but utility crews quickly restored service. Other smaller, scattered outages occurred throughout the evening in El Paso and Dona Ana counties.

RELATED CONTENT:

I-10 West at Cotton, High Water/Flooding, all lanes closed, All traffic Exit Piedras Exit 21, back up to Geronimo,clearing time until further notice. Here’s a look from Copia. pic.twitter.com/FuqXzEr9IR — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) August 13, 2021