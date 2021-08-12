La Union dam fails, shelter opens in Anthony for flooding evacuees

Weather News

LA UNION, New Mexico -- Several southern New Mexico communities were overwhelmed by flood waters Thursday night as a result of thunderstorms in the region that produced heavy rains and caused the La Union dam to fail, prompting authorities to open up a shelter for evacuees.

The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Department said there were reports of "significant flooding" in La Union as well as some flooding in Anthony and Vado too. An ABC-7 viewer in La Union said the dam rupture sent a deluge of water pouring down the streets of town.

"Stay out of these areas tonight," the sheriff tweeted.

The Gadsden Independent School District said a shelter had been opened in Anthony for those families forced from their homes due to the flooding. Assistance was being offered at the Anthony Elementary School at 600 4th Street.

GISD said school was cancelled Friday for La Union Elementary students and staff due to the floods, and for everyone else in the district there would be a two-hour delay.