Skip to Content
Weather News
By
Updated
today at 10:13 AM
Published 10:09 AM

El Paso grandma killed, 2-year-old girl critically hurt after home floods

MGN

EL PASO, Texas — A 65–year-old El Paso woman drowned and her 2–year-old granddaughter was clinging to life in the hospital Friday after floodwaters overwhelmed their home late Thursday night.

Police said the death and critical injury occurred when a living room wall collapsed and trapped the pair inside the flooded home at 3219 Nashville.

"A 78–year-old man, a 31–year-old woman and the victims were evacuating the recessed living room as it was flooding before the wall collapsed," police said in a statement.

Firefighters worked to eventually pull the grandmother and child out from under the collapsed wall; the pair were rushed to a hospital where the woman died and her granddaughter and the young girl was hospitalized in critical condition.

The victims identities weren't released by authorities.

Bulletin / El Paso / Local News / News / Top Stories

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content