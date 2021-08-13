El Paso grandma killed, 2-year-old girl critically hurt after home floods

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas — A 65–year-old El Paso woman drowned and her 2–year-old granddaughter was clinging to life in the hospital Friday after floodwaters overwhelmed their home late Thursday night.

Police said the death and critical injury occurred when a living room wall collapsed and trapped the pair inside the flooded home at 3219 Nashville.

"A 78–year-old man, a 31–year-old woman and the victims were evacuating the recessed living room as it was flooding before the wall collapsed," police said in a statement.

Firefighters worked to eventually pull the grandmother and child out from under the collapsed wall; the pair were rushed to a hospital where the woman died and her granddaughter and the young girl was hospitalized in critical condition.

The victims identities weren't released by authorities.