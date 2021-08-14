El Paso sees 5 inches of rain in 2 days; NWS warns of ‘dangerous’ flood potential

Weather News

EL PASO, Texas -- Some portions of El Paso and southern New Mexico had received over 5 inches of rain in the past 48 hours, the National Weather Service said Saturday morning as it issued a new round of Flash Flood Warnings for the region.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation," the weather service said in its warning notice. "Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

The storms delivering heavy rainfall have already turned deadly, claiming the life of a central El Paso grandmother and leaving her 2-year-old granddaughter hospitalized in critical condition after floodwaters invaded their home and triggered a wall collapse.

The high water also eroded a dam in La Union in southern New Mexico, resulting first in voluntary - and now mandatory - evacuations of residents there as severe flooding overwhelmed streets and neighborhoods in what officials have called a 100-year rain event.

Here's the latest 24-hour rainfall totals for the region as supplied by the NWS on Saturday morning...

Location Amount Time/Date Lat/Lon ...New Mexico... ...Dona Ana County... Santa Teresa 2.50 in 0839 AM 08/13 31.87N/106.64W La Union 1.94 in 0300 PM 08/13 31.96N/106.65W Santa Teresa Fire Station (D 1.89 in 0255 PM 08/13 31.86N/106.64W 4.2 N Anthony (ALERT-MISC) 1.57 in 0253 PM 08/13 32.06N/106.61W San Andres RAWS 0.95 in 0301 PM 08/13 32.58N/106.53W Las Cruces AWOS 0.86 in 0315 PM 08/13 32.27N/106.92W 3 W Santa Teresa 0.84 in 0315 PM 08/13 31.87N/106.70W Dripping Springs RAWS 0.77 in 0226 PM 08/13 32.32N/106.59W Las Cruces - County Club Par 0.69 in 0305 PM 08/13 32.34N/106.77W ...Grant County... Silver City 18.0 SW 1.38 in 1055 AM 08/13 32.63N/108.51W Silver City - Mountain View 1.07 in 0302 PM 08/13 32.77N/108.26W Silver City 0.5 N 0.94 in 0900 AM 08/13 32.79N/108.27W Silver City - Valley Drive 0.90 in 0300 PM 08/13 32.82N/108.28W Silver City - Viento Ridge 0.62 in 0305 PM 08/13 32.77N/108.33W 6.6 N Redrock (JE-FULLER) 0.51 in 0306 PM 08/13 32.78N/108.77W ...Hidalgo County... Hachita Valley 1.12 in 0240 PM 08/13 31.70N/108.34W ...Otero County... 1 NE Alamogordo 3.50 in 0807 AM 08/14 32.90N/105.94W Cosmic RAWS 1.46 in 0215 PM 08/13 32.78N/105.82W Mescalero RAWS 0.89 in 0241 PM 08/13 33.16N/105.77W Alamogordo 5.1 NW 0.76 in 0819 AM 08/13 32.94N/106.02W Bell Canyon 0.69 in 0309 PM 08/13 32.97N/105.55W 7.6 S Pinon 0.68 in 0235 PM 08/13 32.51N/105.36W Cloudcroft ES 0.66 in 0315 PM 08/13 32.96N/105.74W Mayhill 0.64 in 0301 PM 08/13 32.90N/105.52W Mayhill - Dimension Point Ob 0.50 in 0301 PM 08/13 32.91N/105.53W ...Texas... ...El Paso County... El Paso NE - KB5HPT 2.18 in 0300 PM 08/13 31.92N/106.43W El Paso NE - K5IA 2.17 in 0309 PM 08/13 31.91N/106.41W El Paso West (KVIA) 1.54 in 0314 PM 08/13 31.79N/106.51W Canutillo 1.42 in 0215 PM 08/13 31.91N/106.60W El Paso International Airpor 1.29 in 0251 PM 08/13 31.82N/106.38W South Franklin Peak 1.24 in 0303 PM 08/13 31.86N/106.49W Biggs Field AWOS 0.91 in 0258 PM 08/13 31.85N/106.38W El Paso West - Putnam ES 0.84 in 0314 PM 08/13 31.83N/106.54W El Paso 0.64 in 0305 PM 08/13 31.84N/106.55W ...Hudspeth County... PX Well RAWS 1.17 in 0253 PM 08/13 31.97N/104.95W