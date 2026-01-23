Safety tips for driving in winter conditions

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--n As rainy conditions increase the risk of crashes, AAA is reminding drivers to prepare their vehicles and adjust their driving habits before hitting wet roads.

A spokesperson for AAA, Daniel Armbruster, said the first step is making sure a vehicle is road-ready, starting with tires. Drivers should check tire pressure and tread depth, using the penny test as a quick measure. If the top of Abraham Lincoln’s head is visible when a penny is inserted into the tread, the tires may need to be replaced.

AAA also recommends checking windshield wipers to ensure they are working properly.

Wet roads contribute to more than 1 million traffic crashes each year in the United States, according to Armbruster. The organization advises drivers to avoid using cruise control in rainy conditions and to stay off the roads if possible.

Planning ahead can also reduce risks.

“Stay informed of the forecast, understand what’s going to be along your route, and plan accordingly,” Armbruster. said.

Once on the road, AAA urges drivers to slow down, turn on headlights and maintain extra distance between vehicles to reduce the risk of hydroplaning.

Drivers should also be gentle with their movements, especially when braking.

“Sudden braking can cause the weight of your vehicle to shift and lead to a loss of control,” Armbruster said. “It’s important to ease onto the brakes when driving on a wet surface.”