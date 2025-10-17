Governor Abbott hosting Get Out The Vote event in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is hosting a Get Out The Vote event in El Paso on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 3 p.m.

"There is an important election on November 4th where Texans can vote to lower property taxes, reform our broken bail system, secure our elections, and several other Issues," Abbotts campaign explained.

The free, family-friendly event is happening at the Riviera Cocina & Cantina.

Abbott's campaign says your can RSVP here.